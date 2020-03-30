CAMRA To Host Virtual Education Session On Keeping, Storing And Serving Real Ale

Patrick O’Neill, author of CAMRA’s latest title Cellarmanship will answer questions from publicans and pub-goers from 7-8pm on Friday 3 April

As Britain’s pub-goers and publicans face weeks of pub closures, CAMRA is offering a virtual education session on how to keep, store and serve real ale to coincide with the launch of it’s latest title, Cellarmanship, by Patrick O’Neill.

Cellarmanship explains all you need to know about running a good cellar and ensuring that the pint you serve does both pub and brewer proud.

Considered a must-have book for professionals in the drink trade, O’Neill shares decades of experience, detailed technical expertise and a lifetime of passion and enthusiasm for real ale. With step-by-step instructions, concise knowledge and interesting anecdotes, this is a book to keep and refer to time and time again.

He will be taking questions from pub-goers and publicans alike until midnight on Wednesday 1 April, which can be submitted to pullingtogether@camra.org.uk. He will then answer each in turn on 3 April from 7-8pm exclusively on the Facebook group Pulling Together for Pubs, Pints and People.

Anyone can join the group, which aims to share knowledge, resources and a sense of community among the nation’s pub-goers and beer drinkers during this time of crisis. It forms part of CAMRA’s wider #PullingTogether campaign, which is highlighting various pub and brewery initiatives to stay afloat – whether it is by crowdfunding from the local community or offering delivery / takeaway services.

Author Patrick O’Neill says: “It is strange to be launching a book about cellarmanship with the nation’s pubs closed until further notice, but I’m hoping we can use this opportunity to share knowledge and resources with one another.

“I’d like to invite anyone – whether they’ve been running a pub for 20 years, pulled pints at a CAMRA beer festival or just have a general interest in some of the more technical aspects of serving real ale – to get in touch with your questions. I’ll do my best to answer them, and hopefully share some knowledge and insight at a time when many of us may have a bit of downtime to discover a new skill.”

O’Neill’s Cellarmanship will be available for online purchase from Friday 3 April at shop.camra.org.uk retailing at £12.99 (CAMRA Member price £10.99).