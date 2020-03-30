Wetherspoon Will Pay This Month’s Supplier Invoices

J D Wetherspoon has said that it will pay supplier invoices due at the end of March, however, suppliers face an anxious wait regarding future invoices during the current crisis.

The pub group said clarification from the government on its Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has “greatly helped our financial planning. As a result, we will be paying invoices that are due for payment on Monday March 30, more or less on time.”

Last week the pub group had contacted suppliers asking for a “moratorium on payments, until pubs reopen”.

This latest announcement will be comforting news for some suppliers. However, there were no such guarantees for suppliers who have sent invoices this month and will be due payment at the end of April. “

The chain apologised for “the uncertainty that the closure of our pubs has created”.