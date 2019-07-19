CAMRA To Work With Pubs To Make London The ‘City Of Beer’

Pubs across London encouraged to host events to coincide with the Great British Beer Festival, 6-10 August

For more information contact press@camra.org.uk or call 01727 337 863

CAMRA is encouraging pubs across the capital to host ‘fringe’ events from 6-10 August to coincide with the Great British Beer Festival opening its doors at Olympia London.

The campaigning organisation’s flagship festival regularly sees over 40,000 beer-aficionados from across the UK and abroad descend to London to sample the 1000+ beers, ciders, perries, wines and gins under the Olympia roof.

CAMRA has written to hundreds of pubs across London urging them to capitalise on this influx of visitors by organising fringe events, from quiz nights to garden parties or ale trails to movie screenings, to help boost pub footfall. CAMRA will then help to publicise these events as part of the festival experience both on the ground at the venue and on its website and social media channels.

The initiative forms part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign aimed at encouraging people to explore what pubs have to offer over the warmer months.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “Local pubs are integral to London’s communities, and we want our flagship festival to put supporting them at its heart. We’ll be promoting local events throughout the week, and encouraging our visitors to build a pub tour into their festival experience.

“The Great British Beer Festival is the biggest and best annual celebration of the UK’s beer scene, but pubs are part of it all year round – as well as providing essential spaces for people to socialise and come together as communities. They are part of our social fabric we would be much poorer without.”

To get involved, pubs can submit events for listing and request marketing materials by contacting summerofpub@camra.org.uk. More information can be found at camra.org.uk/summerofpub/

All fringe events will be listed at gbbf.org.uk