Essential Cuisine On Board As Culinary Ability Awards Goes For Gold

Essential Cuisine has signed up to become two-year lead sponsor for The Culinary Ability Awards, as the not for profit organisation, dedicated to championing people with disabilities in working kitchens, embarks on a journey towards competing in the 2020 IKA Culinary Olympics.

A proud patron of The Culinary Ability Awards for over a decade, Essential Cuisine is yet again throwing its support behind the organisation as it prepares for its greatest challenge.

Held during Stuttgart’s Intergastra trade event, the Culinary Olympics invites over 2,000 chefs from more than 50 nations to cook for medals and glory. The Culinary Ability Awards is only part way to its monetary goal, the achievement of which will see it able to fly a team out for the duration of the five-day event.

Now, the British supplier of quality stocks and sauces is sounding a rallying cry to the industry to follow its lead, donate, and help get The Culinary Ability Awards to Germany in February 2020.

Senior Business Development Chef at Essential Cuisine, Jonathan Harvey-Barnes, comments: “The Culinary Ability Awards was founded on a mission to encourage people with disabilities to have their talent, dedication and abilities recognised; it’s a message of inclusivity that we very much share; an ethos that has driven our long partnership. We’re proud to support them on their journey to competing at the Culinary Olympics and are calling on the industry to join us in helping them achieve their goal.”

Culinary Ability Awards founder and chef, Chris Sandford, adds: “It’s only now when we face the biggest cooking challenge of our careers that I fully understand and appreciate the support of our sponsors: the trust and commitment that they show truly gives us the leverage to compete on a world stage. The Culinary Ability Awards has become a movement of likeminded people committed to the term ‘social responsibility’; we encourage our industry to follow Essential Cuisine’s example and support us on our epic journey to the Culinary Olympics!”

Companies wishing to get involved can donate direct to the Culinary Ability Awards here: http://www.culinaryabilityawards.com/