CAMRA Unveils 10 Beer Gardens To Grab A Pint With Friends

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommended beer gardens across the country as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.
The pubs include some of the nation’s very best locations to grab a pint with friends to mark International Friendship Day (30 July). From traditional thatched country inns to castle views in Inverness, there is a recommendation to suit all tastes and locations, all of which promise high-quality cask ales on tap.
The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre screenings. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.
Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “With International Friendship Day upon us, this is a great opportunity to recognise the pivotal role that pubs play in building our communities. A good beer garden is the ideal setting to catch up with old friends or make new ones this summer. We know from academic research that people with a local pub have more close friends and feel closer to their communities – something we can all raise a glass to!
“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”
CAMRA’s recommendations include:
- Blacksmith Arms, Sevenoaks – a historic and picturesque pub located on high grounds amid beautiful countryside. It also has a delightful garden reflecting the landlady’s enthusiasm and is the only pub in the National Gardens Scheme 2015 Yellow Book.
- Castle Tavern, Inverness – great views of the castle and the river, a lovely place to spend the day.
- Dirty Duck, Holywood – an excellent beer garden with a stunning view of the harbour and a breakout bar in the beer garden in the summertime.
- Druidstone, Haverfordwest, Wales – a stone built building that stands in 20 acres of wild garden on a cliff above the sandy beach of Druidston Haven.
- Leggers Inn, Dewsbury – a family-friendly pub and restaurant situated in the wonderful canalside location of Savile Town Wharf in West Yorkshire.
- New Inn, Wiltshire – a traditional thatched country inn in the heart of Kilmington boasting a lovely large beer garden.
- Old Red Lion at Great Brickhill, Milton Keynes – a family-run country pub which has recently been refurbished with a beautiful beer garden with truly spectacular views over the Buckinghamshire countryside.
- Sun at Coniston, Lake District – excellently located beneath the mountain of Coniston Old Man and with picturesque views over the village of Coniston.
- Three Horse Shoes, Leek – set on the edge of Staffordshire Peak Park, it is ideally located with beautiful gardens, patios and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.
- Woodman Inn, Durham – well-known in the region for having probably one of County Durham’s best beer gardens, this is a wonderful and generally peaceful place to relax with friends with a drink in the finer weather.
To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/