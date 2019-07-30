CAMRA Unveils 10 Beer Gardens To Grab A Pint With Friends

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommended beer gardens across the country as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

The pubs include some of the nation’s very best locations to grab a pint with friends to mark International Friendship Day (30 July). From traditional thatched country inns to castle views in Inverness, there is a recommendation to suit all tastes and locations, all of which promise high-quality cask ales on tap.

The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre screenings. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “With International Friendship Day upon us, this is a great opportunity to recognise the pivotal role that pubs play in building our communities. A good beer garden is the ideal setting to catch up with old friends or make new ones this summer. We know from academic research that people with a local pub have more close friends and feel closer to their communities – something we can all raise a glass to!

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”

CAMRA’s recommendations include:

