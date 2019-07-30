Young Chef Young Waiter Competition Relaunches To Celebrate 40 Years In The UK

The Young Chef Young Waiter competition which was established in 1979 has been relaunched by Nth Degree Global in partnership with UK Hospitality and the Restaurant Association, to promote hospitality as a career of choice, a profession and a vocation. As president of the Restaurant Association and founder of The Nth Degree Club, Robert Walton MBE wanted to update this national competition.

The Nth Degree is private members club based around fine dining, Robert has been perfectly placed to revive the concept which was last held in 2012. The Young Chef Young Waiter competition, which for 2019 has amazing sponsors including Magnum, Arla Pro and the Cayman Islands, is a national competition open to all young professional waiters and chefs from any background. The event is supporting The Springboard Charity’s FutureChef and the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Adopt a School .

The Young Chef Young Waiter competition (YCYW)is celebrating 40 years in the UK this year. YCYW will aim to find the best young chef and best young waiter. Entries open online at youngchefyoungwaiter.com on 31 July 2019 and will close on 15 September 2019 where a short-list of 40 finalists of 20 chefs and 20 waiters will be selected. Entry is free for young chefs and young waiters who are 26 years old or under on 29 October 2019. Entrants can take part if they’re currently employed in the role of Chef or Waiter and have been employed for 3 years or more in the hospitality profession.

The digital entries will be judged by leading figures from the hospitality industry. This year’s judges include Our inspirational judging panel includes head judge Theo Randall, Claude Bosi, Emily Roux, Jeff Galvin, Andy Downton, Johanna Wimmer and other big names in hospitality. The winners will take part in a live competition in October where finalists will battle it out to impress the high-profile judges. Winners will be announced at a sensational evening event on Tuesday 29 October at an iconic London venue.

Incredible Prizes

As well as the massive accolade of being crowned a Young Chef or Young Waiter of the Year, the winners and placeholders will also receive prizes which will combine an unforgettable personal trip of a lifetime with priceless professional development. The prizes will match our top 3 chefs and our top 3 waiters with world-renowned chefs and highly respected front of house specialists in amazing locations. Prizes will include travel, accommodation and completely unique work experience with exceptional experts in Michelin Starred restaurants.

Robert Walton MBE said: “As the past Chairman of the competition from 2006 to 2012, I’m delighted to relaunch the Young Chef Young Waiter concept and give a new generation a fantastic opportunity to excel in the hospitality industry. The revamped competition will have an X Factor style to it so contestants can demonstrate their best work and passion for their vocation. I’m excited to partner with UK Hospitality and the Restaurant Association for the 40th anniversary of the competition and we have Magnum, Arla Pro and the Cayman Islands as our title sponsors. I’ve recruited the best people in the hospitality industry so our roster of judges includes Claude Bosi, Emily Roux, Jeff Galvin, Andy Downton, Johanna Wimmer. The final in October is sure to be a star-studded affair to celebrate this prestigious occasion.”