CAMRA Urges Pub-Goers To Safely Support Pubs As They Partially Reopen In England

Consumer group CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is urging pub goers and beer drinkers to get back down their locals to socialise safely at pubs, social clubs and brewery taprooms as they partially reopen in England today.

The Campaign is urging people to support their local pub, whether it has outside space that is opening from today or by supporting take-home beer and cider sales from those that cannot open until later in the year.

CAMRA has also teamed up with other industry organisations, including the Society of Independent Breweries (SIBA), Cask Marque and the British Institute of Innkeeping, to urge people to opt for a pint of fresh cask beer from a local, independent brewery as part of the ‘Cask is BACK, so back CASK’ campaign, championing Britain’s national drink which can only be bought and enjoyed down the pub.

For those unable to reopen from today, CAMRA’s Pulling Together campaign at www.camra.org.uk/pullingtogether allows people to find and support local businesses by listing local pubs and breweries offering take-home beer and cider for collection or home delivery.

Commenting, CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“Pubs matter and are a vital part of our communities. We are all looking forward to enjoying the social and wellbeing benefits of being back at the local – and enjoying a pint of delicious local cask beer.

“It is vital that our pubs and clubs get as much support as possible over the coming weeks and months during this partial reopening. With outside-only opening and then the return of table-service-only indoors in a few weeks, many pubs will struggle to make ends meet after an exceptionally difficult 13 months.

“For those going back to the pub today as well as considering BYOB – ‘bring your own blanket’ – we’d like to ask pub goers to be patient and courteous with pub staff who are doing their jobs in difficult circumstances and with a few extra rules than we are used to when we visit our local.

“For those pubs that can’t reopen yet, please do consider supporting them with take-home beer and cider which is allowed again from today.”