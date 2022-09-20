CAMRA Warns the Price of a Pint could Reach £20 Without Urgent Government Support

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale warns that the price of a pint could rise to £15 to £20 at the bar if Government support on energy bills is further delayed.

With reports of delays in Government help reaching vital businesses, thousands of members of the consumer organisation are urgently writing to their MPs seeking their support for the Great British Pub.

The organisation warned that with many pubs and breweries facing new energy contracts and up to 500% increases in their bills, if licensees passed costs onto the consumers, pints would cost £15 to £20 at the bar, which isn’t viable for consumers or businesses.

Commenting, CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said:

“The announcement of a six-month energy price cap for businesses is much needed, but we are already hearing that there may be a delay getting that in place.

“In the first half of this year the number of long-term pub closures has doubled. If the Chancellor doesn’t use this week’s emergency fiscal event to provide certainty about when and how pubs, social clubs, breweries and cider producers will get help, we risk seeing more of our locals being forced to close before that help reaches them.

“As well as asking for energy help for pubs and breweries to be extended from six months to two years, we are calling on the Chancellor to deliver an additional support package to save our pubs.

“This should include cutting VAT on food and drink served in pubs, help with business rates and introducing the new, lower rate of duty for draught beer and cider to help pubs compete with cheaper supermarket alcohol.

“With an emergency Budget expected in three days we are asking everyone to join in and e-mail their local MP as part of the campaign by going to www.camra.org.uk/budget2022.”