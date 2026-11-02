Saniflo MD Visits Key Client To See Latest Installation

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Dave Cook, Managing Director of SFA Saniflo UK, visited Belfor UK to officially cut the ribbon on a new commercial restoration room built in the company’s Swanley Depot.

Belfor UK is one of the leading recovery services in the UK supporting customers in the restoration and recovery of their buildings, possessions and assets after a disaster, such as a fire or flood.

Creating a bespoke premises in the centre of a building presents a number of site constraints, particularly around the drainage for commercial sinks and dishwasher. Traditional drainage solutions would have required extensive alterations to the existing building and infrastructure, so the team at Belfor designed a Sanicom grey water lifting station into the project plan from the outset to ensure the waste could be efficiently discharged into existing drains.

Jay Scott, Technical Manager, has now installed several Sanicom lifting stations in Belfor UK depots across the UK and was delighted to have the chance to demonstrate the latest to Dave Cook of Saniflo;

“All of us here at Belfor UK were delighted that the MD of the manufacturer took the time to come and see what we do and how we use their products to increase the efficiency of ours. I was able to explain why we choose the Sanicom. Not only is it a fantastic product operationally, it is simple to install and has demonstrably proven to be the optimum solution for the efficient discharge of hot water from commercial sinks and dishwashers at our other premises.”

The new room is now ready to process and restore insurance peril items as part of the end-to-end service provided by the Belfor UK team and Dave was pleased to officially unveil the unit;

“This project demonstrates how considered design and practical engineering solutions can overcome site constraints while delivering improvements for both operational efficiency and people in the business. I am pleased the Sanicom has delivered this – it’s been a privilege to see this installation first hand.”

The Dunstable HQ of Belfor is the next that will be upgraded allowing the company to bring more services in-house across their locations. In the meantime, a temporary kitchen solution for customers with fire and water damaged properties has been developed, powered by another grey water pump from Saniflo.