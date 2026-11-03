New President for Culinary Association of Wales

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The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) has elected experienced South Wales chef Colin Gray as its new president.

Mr Gray, owner of Capital Cuisine Catering Services Limited, based in Bedwas, Caerphilly, succeeds Arwyn Watkins, OBE, having been vice president since 2015.

He is a former vice captain and an original member of Culinary Team Wales, mentor and chairman of judges for the National and Junior Chefs of Wales competitions.

He thanked members for their support, saying he was honoured to be elected president and would do his utmost to build on the legacy of the past decade.

“I must say a massive thank you to Arwyn and his wife Vicky who have worked wonders to lead the association to where it is today,” he told the CAW’s general meeting at Cambrian Training Company’s headquarters in Welshpool.

He also praised all the CAW’s sponsors, giving a special mention to Castell Howell Foods for agreeing to host the National and Junior Chef of Wales finals for the second time at company’s annual Food Trade Show at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport in January.

Arwyn will continue as a director and Vicky retains the role of office manager to support the CAW succession plan and forward programme of ambassadorial activity showcasing Wales on the world stage.

As the CAW embarks on its next chapter, it will be reaching out to business partners to join the journey to the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart in 2028.

In his report, Mr Watkins said he was proud to have achieved most of the objectives he had set himself at the start of his presidency, including professionalising the CAW.

Key milestones included hosting the Worldchefs European Congress in Wales in 2017 and the 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo at the International Convention Centre (ICC Wales), Newport, in May this year, attracting nearly 1,000 delegates from 70 countries worldwide.

“It was truly a Team Wales effort and what you all delivered was well received by the Worldchefs community,” said Mr Watkins, who thanked current and past voluntary directors and his wife for their support during his presidency.

His biggest regrets were losing core funding support from the Welsh Government following Brexit and the loss of King Charles III as patron when he became monarch.

He said he hopes the new president will re-establish a culinary squad to represent Wales in international competitions, with a goal of entering a team in the Culinary Olympics in 2028. However, more than £60,000 needs to be raised to achieve this ambition.

In the meantime, Wales has been invited to send a team of three chefs to compete at the Shanghai International Cup in November 2027.

“It’s important that the CAW builds on the legacy of the past 10 years and the priority moving forward has to be the re-establishment of a culinary squad and raising the necessary funds,” he added. “Funders back success and success is critical, normally measured by the level of award.”

The CAW’s new education and skills lead is Andrew Addis-Fuller, a hospitality training officer with Cambrian Training Company who succeeds work colleague Chris Bason.

Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, continues his role as external events lead, including catering for the annual St David’s Day reception at No 10, Downing Street, London.

Nominations received for Culinary Team Wales manager will be considered at the new CAW board’s first meeting.