Care Home Celebrates Local Pub Re-Opening

Hilton Park Care Home, in Bottisham, have taken some of their resident to their local pub to celebrate its recent re-opening.

Residents were eagerly waiting for The Bell, in Bottisham to open its doors following a recent change in management and refurbishment.

Hilton Park Care Home has built up an excellent reputation in its local community and the home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

General Manager, Geanina Tinca of Hilton Park Care Home, said: “Today has been all about taking our residents back to one of their favourite places and supporting another local business. It has been great fun for everyone. Our staff and the people who live here have really enjoyed their afternoon.”