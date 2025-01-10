NEOS Hospitality Acquires 19th Site, Bringing Barbara’s Bier Haus to Bournemouth

Share Post Share Email

NEOS Hospitality are set to bring Barbara’s Bier Haus to Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, following their acquisition of the former ‘Vodka Revolution’, following its sudden closure in April 2024.

The site will undergo a £1.5 million refurbishment and re-open as one of NEOS’s core brands, Barbara’s Bier Haus, the après ski themed party bar as the company continue to grow their portfolio of brands. The newly transformed venue is set to launch at the end of March.

Works on the venue have now begun, and will continue across the coming months. This acquisition will take NEOS Hospitality’s venue count up to 19, further expanding their presence in the South of the UK, running alongside the company’s existing venues in Bournemouth, Cameo and Myu.

The acquisition and multi-million-pound investment marks a key point in NEOS’s ongoing evolution and mission to establish the next generation party bar venues which align with the current consumer trends.

Russell Quelch, CEO of NEOS Hospitality, said, “This acquisition is an exciting step forward for NEOS and expands our brand portfolio across key UK locations in line with our growth strategy. Barbara’s, which opens in March, transforms the venue into a vibrant social bar channelling Alpine vibes in the heart of Bournemouth. We are confident this will add a taste of Apres Ski to the South Coast.”

NEOS Hospitality now operates 19 venues across the UK with core brands Bonnie Rogues, Barbara’s Bier Haus and Circuit, leading the way in redefining the UK’s late night hospitality scene.