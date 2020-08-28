, Carling Launches ‘Support Your Local’ Campaign

A CAMPAIGN encouraging communities to visit their local pub has been launched by Carling.

Airing on TV in September, and on radio, social media and streaming and video sites throughout August.

Filmed at a local pub with a real landlord, the campaign will champion the central role that local pubs play in British culture and society – and the importance of supporting through these challenging times, whether that is meeting a friend for a drink, ordering a takeaway or simply showing support on social channels.The multi-platform campaign is part of Carling’s Made Local initiative which “champions and supports people who are making a positive impact in their hometown”.

Phil Whitehead, managing director of Western Europe at parent company Molson Coors, said: “Pubs and bars across the country have been working tirelessly to make sure they’re providing a safe and welcoming environment for regulars and new customers, and as Carling is Britain’s number one beer we have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to use our voice to showcase the incredible role they play.”

“We know that pubs are an integral part of what makes Britain special and they are so much more than just a place to go for a drink. Yet many will be facing an uncertain and challenging future. That’s why we’re calling on everyone to join us in supporting their local in whatever way they can to help make sure that they continue to be the cornerstone of our communities, and a place where we can all continue to remember old stories and make new memories for generations to come.”