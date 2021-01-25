Catering To Evolving Customer Needs In 2021

After nearly a year of Covid- fuelled challenges and disruptions, Omnico’s CEO, Mel Taylor, connects with industry experts to explore how catering businesses can survive and thrive in 2021 with the right tech on their side. The coronavirus pandemic caused drastic changes to the way businesses function and the hospitality industry – in both the commercial sector and contract catering – is no exception.The Government’s changing tier system made planning difficult, while lockdowns forced closures of restaurants, offices, schools, casinos, and attractions, often with little notice. For the industry this meant reduced footfall, copious waste, and drastic revenue drops. But, with the vaccine being rolled out more widely, there’s an opportunity for commercial hospitality and catering businesses to restore trust in the industry by responding to customers’ post-pandemic demands. BALANCING SAFETY AND THE GUEST EXPERI- ENCE FRONT OF HOUSE According to Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, the constant back and forth of Government restrictions will continue to cause uncertainty for the industry in 2021.When customers can return, they will, but only if they are made to feel safe doing so. “Last year’s events have undoubtedly affected customer expectations when it comes to eating out – be it in restaurants, office canteens, or university cafeterias,” says Kate.“When eateries opened again in July 2020, guests favoured businesses that made them feel safe and secure and are likely to adopt the same approach in 2021. So, venues must show they’re taking all the necessary steps to reduce infection risks in order to please customers.While sanitation and occupancy management certainly help, technology, particularly when used for contactless orders and payments, also plays a key role.”

While safety is a top priority, hospitality expert Todd Noftall believes a balance needs to be struck between safety and delivering a great, personalised experience. “Consumers still expect great, personalised experiences in hospitality.While they might have forgiven a less personal service during the pandemic, when things return to normal – as we hope they will this year – their pre-pandemic expectations will return. In order to meet these demands, businesses need to nail that balance between delivering a human-centred service and adopting technology that enables customers to self-serve when they want to.” HARNESSING DATA TO MANAGE OPERATIONS BACK OF HOUSE In addition to restoring consumer confidence front of house, technology and data are increasingly being used to help hospitality businesses – and, particularly, catering companies – better meet changing supply and demand. One of the issues caused by on-and-off lockdowns is food waste — from restaurants losing millions in festive food, to school and hospital canteens wasting thousands of chilled goods. As they prepare to ramp up orders this year, with uncertainty set to continue until spring, caterers should invest in inventory solutions that allow them to check stock data in real-time, across all locations, in order to help reduce waste. If, for instance, a venue is being closed due to virus restrictions, or orders are low in a specific region, inventory can be moved to where it can be used, helping caterers cost-effectively meet demand and prevent waste.