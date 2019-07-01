Celebrity Chefs and Drinks Experts Support Pinkspiration Week

Team Margot Pinkspiration Week, the charity awareness week running from 23-30 July, is gathering support across the hospitality sector, with pink recipes and drinks serves contributed by a number of well-known chefs and drinks experts now available to participating operators.

Pinkspiration Week has gained the support of several pub and bar operators, who between them have around 700 outlets.

Unlike most charity initiatives, Pinkspiration Week is aiming not to raise money, but to encourage people to register as stem cell and bone marrow donors.

The dedicated Pinkspiration Week website www.teammargotatlanticrowers.com/pinkspiration now includes a Pink Food & Drink section featuring recipes for pink dishes contributed by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, three-times Great British Menu finalist Josh Eggleton; Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbut and Louisa Ellis, finalist in Masterchef The Professionals in 2017.

The drinks section includes pink serves created by flavour guru Pritesh Mody and Tom Proud of the Crafted Projects group. Emma Inch, current Beer Writer of the Year, has curated a list of pink beers and ciders, including Orchard Pig Pink, sponsors of the Team Margot Atlantic Challenge. Posters, social media assets and menu statements, are also available as downloads from the website, equipping participating pubs and bars to promote Pinkspiration Week to their customers.

Pinkspiration Week links to the Team Margot Atlantic Row in December this year, when a team of four dads will be taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. They are hoping to encourage new registrations from 1.5 million people – the number of strokes it will take them to complete the 3,000-mile journey, hence their slogan of ‘We Row, You Register’ #WeRowYouRegister

Casual Dining Group sites join campaign

The latest operator to sign up to Pinkspiration Week is Casual Dining Group who will be offering its customers a free pink gin at Café Rouge and Bella Italia sites nationwide during the week.

Other operators already committed to Pinkspiration Week include: Beds and Bars, Glendola Leisure, Yummy Pubs, Cirrus Inns, Arc Inspirations, New World Trading Company, All Our Bars and Fuller’s. UKHospitality and the BII are encouraging members to back the campaign.

Martini says: “We are basically asking people to swab their cheeks and join the register. It’s quick and easy to do and it’s incredible to think that a stranger standing next to you at the bar could be your ‘perfect match’ and lifesaver, if you needed a stem cell transplant. But you wouldn’t know that, unless they were on the register.

“We are delighted with operators’ enthusiasm for Pinkspiration Week so far and with under a month to go, would urge others to get on board. It is fun, promotes a worthy cause that everyone can support – and for once, doesn’t involve rattling a collecting tin at customers!”

He added: “We’re encouraging operators to spread the word about stem cell registration not just to customers, but across their networks – to all their teams in outlets and at head office and up the supply chain. Community is what our industry excels at. The more people who go on the register, the better the chance that those who need treatment will find a match.

“If we can reach our target of adding 1.5 million people to the register, then up to 15,000 lives could potentially be saved.”

For more information on the Team Margot Atlantic Rowers and ideas on how to get involved in ‘Pinkspiration’ Week visit www.teammargotatlanticrowers.com/pinkspiration