Chancellor Must Take Three Key Steps With Spring Statement, Say Campaigners

Share Tweet Share Email

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of the Spring fiscal statement, urging Government to support pubs, clubs, brewers, and cider makers in the coming tax year.

The consumer rights organisation has detailed the threats currently faced by the sector and called for three key measures to be put in place to help combat the impact of spiralling business costs:

• Expanded Business Rate Relief to both include more businesses and provide a greater level of relief.

• Accelerated implementation of the new preferential duty rate for draught beer and cider.

• For the current temporary 12.5% VAT rate for some goods and services within the hospitality industry to be made permanent.

With strong public and industry support for these steps, these measures would make a significant contribution to mitigating rising costs and offering on-going support to those in the industry.

Commenting, CAMRA National Chairman, Nik Antona said: “While pubs, clubs, brewers and cider makers have worked incredibly hard to begin recovery from the disruption of the pandemic, the aftershocks of this upheaval are still being felt. The current cost of living crisis, and looming increases in fixed costs such as Business Rates and VAT, will only compound these issues so it is vital that Government takes the opportunity of the Spring fiscal statement to support the sector.

“These businesses not only represent a key part of the UK economy, they are at also the heart of so many communities. Pubs, clubs, brewers and cider makers face a financial tipping point, and we urge the Chancellor to ensure that Government support does not fall short.”

Read CAMRA’s letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

https://www1-camra.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/17113011/CAMRA-Letter-to-the-Chancellor-Fiscal-Update-March-2022.pdf