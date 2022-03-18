Share Tweet Share Email

The 2022 hybrid edition of the London Wine Fair will celebrate both the return to Olympia after a two-year hiatus, as well as The Fair’s 40th live show – a significant milestone for what is the UK’s longest running annual drinks trade event. The live event will take place on 7th to 9th June, with the digital event running over 20th and 21st June.

The London Wine Fair is set to be the most intelligent wine event in the world. Taking place both digitally and in person, the 2022 Fair will give exhibitors access to a larger trade audience and will allow visitors unable to travel to either London or the UK, access to the exhibitors, their wines, and the show’s content. The digital element will also extend the reach of the show beyond the three physical days as access to digital stands and content will also be available for three months.

The live London Wine Fair will comprise the familiar, key elements of the show; the Trading Floor will host UK agents, international brands and generic bodies; Esoterica will return to the gallery level, with around 100 boutique importers expected to take part; Drinks Britannia will be a celebration of British Drinks, spanning wines, spirits, beers and ciders; Wines Unearthed will feature wineries looking to export to the UK for the first time; and The Discovery Zone will host products and services championing innovation within the drinks industry at large. Non-alcoholic and low alcohol products will be given a dedicated platform for the first time, to reflect the burgeoning Low and No sector.

Content will be a key part of the 2022 hybrid event, with both the digital and live elements both hosting a programme of seminars, masterclasses and industry briefings.

Visit the London Wine Fair website to find out more: www.londonwinefair.com