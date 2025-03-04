Charity Wish Leads to Unforgettable VIP Stay at The Clermont London, Victoria

Share Post Share Email

The Clermont London, Victoria, recently welcomed 10-year-old Isla Sweetland and her family for a VIP stay, celebrating her magical wish granted by the children’s charity Rays of Sunshine.

Rays of Sunshine is a national children’s charity that brightens the lives of seriously ill children by granting wishes and providing ongoing community support. Back in October 2023, the charity granted budding writer Isla her greatest wish, to meet authors Jacqueline Wilson and Ali Pye, after she’d been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Now, a picture of Isla during her wish has been featured on a London taxi as part of Rays of Sunshine’s awareness campaign with taxi company Ubiquitous. Inside the taxi, passengers are able to read more about Rays of Sunshine’s work by scanning QR codes on the seat posters.

The Clermont hotel team went above and beyond during the wish, decorating the family’s room with balloons and treats and even organising a special treasure hunt for Isla and her sister, Anya. Following their stay, the family was chauffeured through London in the special Ubiquitous yellow taxi, taking in sights like Big Ben, Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace, where they were able to witness the changing of the guard.

Speaking about the day, Isla said:

“Thank you to Rays of Sunshine and Ubiquitous – driving around London in the taxi with a picture of me on was one of the best days I have ever had! I felt like a celebrity.

“Also, our stay at The Clermont was amazing and they treated us like stars. Me and my family had the best time! I love that my wish picture is helping to raise money so that other children can have a brilliant wish just like I did.”

Natasha Ludlow, General Manager at The Clermont London, Victoria, commented:

“It was a privilege to host Isla and her family. Rays of Sunshine holds a special place in our hearts, and our team is dedicated to making every visit as magical as possible for these incredible children and their families.”