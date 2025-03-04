Government Set to End Relaxed Licensing Laws for Outdoor Drinking

Share Post Share Email

The Government is unlikely to extend or make permanent the relaxed licensing laws that have allowed pubs, bars, and restaurants to serve alcohol in outdoor areas since the pandemic.

The temporary measures, which expire on 31 March 2025, enabled venues to sell alcohol for takeaway, delivery, and consumption in pavement areas without needing to apply for a formal licence variation.

Instead, the Government is expected to amend licensing guidance, advising local authorities to accept minor variations when adding off-sales to a premises licence permanently. This decision follows a Home Office consultation on Alcohol in Licensed Pavement Areas, which ran from May to July 2023 and is due to publish its findings imminently.

The consultation sought to explore ways to make it easier for hospitality businesses to sell alcohol in outdoor areas, a measure that proved vital during the pandemic. However, the majority of the 67 responses—from licensing authorities, trade organisations, residents’ groups, and the public—did not support making the temporary easement permanent.

As a result, from 31 March 2025, operators who have relied on these relaxed rules will no longer be able to do so without applying for a formal licence variation.

The decision has been met with disappointment from the hospitality sector, which has benefited significantly from the flexibility provided by the temporary measures.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Policing, Fire and Crime Prevention, expressed regret over the outcome, stating:

“There were 67 complete responses to this consultation exercise, from licensing authorities, trade organisations and residents’ organisations, as well as members of the public. The majority of these respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed with all three options proposed. In light of those responses, the Government does not currently have a basis to proceed with any of the legislative options to maintain the temporary easements for the long-term. As such, the off-sales measure will expire on 31 March 2025 and the Licensing Act 2003 will automatically revert to the pre-Covid position.”

“While the Government must accept the results of the consultation, we are disappointed that there was no consensus in favour of retaining the easement. This measure has supported our objectives to promote economic growth and bolster the nation’s pub trade.”

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), which represents around 20,000 pubs across the UK, has also voiced its concerns. A spokesperson said: “We supported options to make the temporary easement permanent and are deeply disappointed by the Government’s decision. There is no evidence that this measure has caused widespread issues. Instead, it has helped boost trade for pubs and the wider economy. This move will add unnecessary costs and administrative burdens for both pubs and local authorities. We urge the Prime Minister to reconsider the impact of this decision, as it undermines the Government’s growth mission and creates more red tape.”