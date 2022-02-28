Chef Nico Simeone Expands Restaurant Portfolio

Share Tweet Share Email

Nico Simeone, a renowned Scottish-Italian chef, is set to bring his Glasgow dining concept to Aberdeen this Spring when he opens ‘Six by Nico’ in Scotland’s North East.

Six by Nico Aberdeen will be the tenth restaurant in his expanding portfolio, which includes locations in Scotland, England, and Ireland. The Aberdeen restaurant will be Nico Simeone’s first in North East Scotland, with plans to expand the brand across the UK in the future.

The new Union Street restaurant, which will take over the former Topolabamba restaurant space, will follow in the footsteps of his Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, London Canary Wharf, and Dublin, and will feature a carefully curated and constantly evolving tasting menu.

Nico and his team will re-invent the dining experience every six weeks, serving a brand new six-course tasting menu, each one themed on a different place, memory, or idea. Six by Nico combines different ingredients, flavours, and dishes to bring memories and stories together to create a brand new dining experience every 6 weeks, drawing inspiration from both at home and abroad, such as the street markets of the Middle East to a journey across Route 66 in America.

The restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre. Each menu will tell a different story, taking guests on a new and exciting journey each time they visit, using food as a narrative. Each new chapter will be a surprise, and new menus will be revealed two weeks before the next theme.

Chef Nico Simeone from Simeone Group said:

“We are thrilled to bring Six by Nico to Aberdeen this Spring. During the pandemic, we launched our Home by Nico dining range on HOME-X – our home delivery experiences – and the appetite in Aberdeen and surrounding areas was strong, making it an obvious choice for our first restaurant site outside of Scotland’s central belt due to its thriving foodie community.

Expansion into Aberdeen signals our first move into Scotland’s North East and a significant step in our plan to grow further this year. In the nine locations where we operate in the UK and Ireland, we have quickly established an enthusiastic base of repeat customers, and we intend to and look forward to doing the same in Aberdeen”.