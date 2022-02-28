Latest:

SIBA Business Awards 2022 Finalists: The UK’s Best Independent Beer Businesses

The Finalists in the SIBA Business Awards 2022 have today been revealed, highlighting the very best breweries, taprooms, retailers, pubs and beer industry businesses from across the UK.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best pubs, bars and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries.

The 2022 Awards also include three new categories introduced in response to shifting consumer buying habits over the last year: “UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Online”, “UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop” and “Community Engagement”, the latter award aimed at breweries which have cemented themselves as assets of their local communities over the last year.

“Massive congratulations to all of this year’s finalists – not only did we see a huge sixty percent increase in entries compared to last year but the quality of entries was genuinely astounding, with some truly inspiring businesses in the running. To have made it this far and been named a finalist in the 2022 awards is a huge achievement, and I wish you all the best of luck when we announce the overall winners at BeerX UK in Liverpool next month.” Neil Walker, Chair of Judges.

Joining the expert judging panel for 2022 were Caroline Nodder, Editor of Independent Brewer and the SIBA British Craft Beer Report; Kate Oppenheim, KO Media and Editor of BII News; Barry Watts, Head of Public Affairs & Policy at SIBA; Jo Hunter, Interior & Architectural Design expert and founder of Hunter’s Daughter; Ellie Hudspith, Senior Campaigns Manager at CAMRA; and Robyn Black, Head of Content at Fleetstreet Comms and former Editor of Inapub.

The SIBA Business Awards 2022 will be presented on Wednesday 16th March at BeerX UK in Liverpool by acclaimed beer author, journalist, broadcaster and consultant Pete Brown. Named British Guild of Beer Writers’ “Beer Writer of the Year” in 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2021, Pete has won three Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards, been shortlisted twice for the Andre Simon Awards, and in 2020 was named an “Industry Legend” at the Imbibe Hospitality Awards.

Click to see the full list of nominees:

SIBA Business Awards 2022 Finalists

Marketing Implementation

Anspach & Hobday

Big Smoke Brew Co.

Signature Brew

Siren Craft Brew

Sustainable Business

Barnaby’s Brewhouse

Bluestone Brewing

Duration Brewing

Ludlow Brewing

Community Engagement

40FT Brewery

Big Smoke Brew Co.

Brewgooder

Full Circle

Best Individual Design

Anspach & Hobday

Bundobust/North Brewing Co.

Brewgooder

Duration Brewing

Best Concept Design

Big Smoke Brew Co.

Brewgooder

Moonwake

Jiddlers’ Tipple

Business Innovation

Brew York

Bullhouse

Pitchfork

Thornbridge

Commercial Achievement

Brew York

Maxim

Moonwake

North Brewing Co.

UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Taproom

Abyss Brewing, Lewes

Double Barrelled, Reading

Farm Yard Brew Co., Lancaster

North Brewing Co. Springwell, Leeds

UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop

Full Circle

Moonwake

Siren Craft Brew

Timothy Taylor’s

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Multiple

Ghost Whale

Hoppily

Purple Moose

Real Drinks

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Single

Bier Huis

Bottle Monkey

Brewery Market

Wee Beer Shop

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer – Online

A Hoppy Place

Beer Ritz

Honest Brew

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – City

Craft Republic, Barry

Dead Crafty Beer Co., Liverpool

The Colmore, Birmingham

The Pembury Tavern, East London

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – Rural

Fox & Hounds Beerhouse, Caversham

The Bailey Head, Oswestry

The Riverhead Brewery Tap, Marsden

Too Hoppy, Tavistock

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Promotion

Brew York

Pellicle

Hop Forward

Supplier Associate of the year (Brewer nominated)

Beer Box Shop

Charles Faram

Saxon Packaging

SIBA Brewery Business of the Year