Chestnut Raise £21K+ in Christmas Fundraising Campaign for Local Causes

Chestnut has raised more than £21,000 in two months for StreetSmart and The Giving Tree by taking part in

StreetSmart’s £1-on-the-Bill Campaign

During November and December 2025 all 25 of Chestnut’s pubs and Big House Hotels across the East of England took part in StreetSmart’s £1-on-the-bill campaign, raising a total of £21,664 to be shared equally between StreetSmart and Chestnut’s own charity, The Giving Tree.

They joined hundreds of establishments nationwide supporting StreetSmart’s annual campaign which raises essential funds to support people experiencing homelessness and hardship during the winter months and every penny raised by Chestnut this Christmas will be distributed within the East of England.

Chestnut and Giving Tree Founder, Philip Turner said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the amount we’ve raised and are hugely grateful to all our guests who supported the campaign. StreetSmart is such a fantastic charity and we’re proud to be working with the team on distributing our contribution locally – as a company, we feel strongly towards supporting those living in our communities. Homelessness in the East of England is on the rise so the funds are much needed”

StreetSmart was established in 1998, and since then has raised over £13 million for homeless and vulnerable people across the UK, partnering with local charities to provide accommodation, employment and training opportunities, and vital support services.

Money raised in the Christmas campaign will also go to The Giving Tree, which was established by Chestnut in 2020 and has raised over £280,000 for local charities and community initiatives across Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk. The Chestnut team has volunteered for many fundraising initiatives, including the annual Pub to Pub Cycle Safari, walking over 10,000 miles in the Miles for Meals challenge and supporting fundraising events in the properties.