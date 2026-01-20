Historic City Pub to Reopen in February Following £1.8 million Transformation

Share Post Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame is to reopen landmark Farringdon pub The Hoop and Grapes in February following a £1.8m transformation.

The historic Grade II-listed site, a few minutes’ walk from Fleet Street, has been closed since 2019 during redevelopment of the surrounding area. Shepherd Neame began a comprehensive restoration in October, carefully designed to enhance the pub’s appeal while celebrating its rich heritage.

Built in 1721 on land that once formed part of St Bride’s Church burial ground, the Hoop and Grapes gained notoriety as a venue for illicit ‘Fleet Marriages’—clandestine ceremonies associated with nearby Fleet Prison in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. This colourful history is celebrated with a bespoke swing sign depicting a wedding scene from the period. Traditional hand-painted external signwriting will further enhance the building’s restored façade.

The refurbishment includes relocating the kitchen from the cellar to the second floor, allowing for the creation of new customer facilities below. In line with Shepherd Neame’s commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates energy-efficient fridges, smart cellar technology and LED lighting throughout.

It is part of the Kent-based brewer’s ongoing investment in its premium London pubs, following recent major refurbishments at the Tom Cribb, Westminster Arms and White Horse and Bower, as well as the freehold acquisition of the Bishops Finger in Smithfield.

Operations Manager Ryan Torrie said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming customers back to the Hoop and Grapes after more than four years. As Farringdon continues its evolution, we have taken care to ensure our transformation celebrates the pub’s unique heritage while offering a refined, contemporary experience.”