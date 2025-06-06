Chickpea Group Expands with New Dorset Pub with Rooms Set to Open in July

Share Post Share Email

Independent hospitality operator Chickpea Group is continuing its growth across the South West with the launch of its latest venture – The Fleur de Lys Inn in Cranborne, Dorset – scheduled to open its doors in July 2025.

This 17th-century village inn, which has stood at the heart of Cranborne for generations, is currently undergoing an extensive renovation after being closed for the past six months. The Chickpea team is working to sensitively restore the site’s character while introducing a refreshed interior and modern amenities, including the addition of nine guest bedrooms upstairs.

The Fleur de Lys Inn marks Chickpea’s eighth ‘pub with rooms’ and their first in Dorset, expanding their total estate to 11 venues, including their much-loved collection of countryside pubs and eateries across Wiltshire and Somerset.

The group, co-founded by Tommy Tullis alongside brothers Ethan and Jordan Davids, is also known for its in-house pizza brand, Nole, which will feature on the menu.

“We’re thrilled to bring one of our pubs to Dorset for the first time,” said co-founder Ethan Davids. “The Fleur de Lys ticks all the boxes for what we love – it’s steeped in character with its timber beams, snug corners and roaring fireplaces, and it’s in a thriving village with a strong sense of community. We’re excited to breathe new life into this wonderful old building.”

One completed, the inn will feature indoor seating for around 80 guests, including a private dining space for up to 12, and a large walled garden offering an additional 100 outdoor covers – perfect for summer dining and events.

The menu will be familiar to fans of Chickpea’s laid-back, flavour-driven food, featuring their popular “Pub Banger” dishes – from double smash burgers and hearty handmade pies to fresh fish and chips. Nole’s sourdough pizzas will also be available, complemented by a strong line-up of local ales, wines, and bar snacks.