The Sun of Camberwell to Reopen Following £1 Million Refurbishment

Urban Pubs and Bars, London’s largest independent pub and dining group, has today announced the reopening of The Sun of Camberwell.

The popular pub reopens today, Friday 6th June following a six-week closure and a £1 million investment.

Located on Coldharbour Lane, just a short stroll from Camberwell Green and Loughborough Junction, and has been a beloved hub for the local community for decades.

Revived with key upgrades, the refurbishment includes a completely revamped kitchen, newly landscaped front and rear outdoor areas, and refreshed interiors.

The centrepiece of the refurbishment is the expansive rear garden, now among the largest pub gardens in the Camberwell area.

The front terrace has also been redesigned as a welcoming street-facing space to enhance the overall guest experience.

Inside, the upgraded kitchen highlights a renewed focus on food and dining. A seasonal British menu, created using premium ingredients from suppliers such as HG Walter, takes centre stage.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs and Bars, said, “The Sun is one of our most cherished neighbourhood pubs, and we’re excited to be investing in its future. The upgraded kitchen and garden areas, alongside a strong food-led offer, reflect our commitment to providing great hospitality in great spaces. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests back this June.”