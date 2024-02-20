Christchurch Conservative Club Host Fundraising Darts Tournament

Share Tweet Share Email

Left: Lyndon Brown, Winner Paul Carter, Curtis Philips

Right: Lyndon Brown, Runner up Dale Masterman, Curtis Philips

Organisers of a charity darts competition in Christchurch Dorset were left “overwhelmed” after raising over £430 for a charity at Christchurch Conservative club on Saturday February 17.

The fantastic fundraising competition raised funds for The Isabel Baker Foundation, which was set up in memory of Isabel Baker who passed away from Infantile Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia eight days after her first birthday in 2015, after being diagnosed at 3 weeks old.

Organiser Curtis Philips says: “It was a great day – we had entrants from across the region taking part for the excellent local charity, in Isabel’s memory, including former and current England players Paul Carter and Tommy Morris, and local darts players Gary Howlett, Dale Masterman, Paul Allen, Alan Chant who scored seven 180’s on the day and Harvey Masterman who scored the highest “checkout” with 139.

Former England player Paul beat Dale in the final 5-2 with Paul scoring three 180’s.

CLH News Sales director Daivd Bartlett was “on hand” to present Paul with a bottle of champagne with our compliments!

One contestant who certainly caught the eye of the audience was 11 year old Jayden Walker “The Young Gun”. Who hit a staggering five 180’s on the day!

Organiser Curtis thanked those who organised and took part in the event, adding: “We are over the moon with the amount raised – there was a really great community spirit there and everyone had a fun time.”

Christchurch Conservative club president Lyndon Brown said: “we were delighted to hold us event, it was a fantastic competition, with some really talented contestants who helped make it a very special day”.

Harvey Masterman 139 “Checkout” Alan Chant scored seven 180’s