Restaurants’ Delivery And Takeaway Sales Rise For Eighth Month In A Row In January

Delivery and takeaway sales at Britain’s leading managed restaurant groups last month were 4% ahead of January 2023, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker shows.

It is an eighth consecutive month of like-for-like growth and an improvement on 1% growth in December 2023. However, growth has slowed in recent months, and year-on-year increases have not exceeded 4%—the current rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index—since September.

The Tracker reveals January’s growth was powered by deliveries and increased prices, rather than takeaways and order volumes. Deliveries across all groups were 7% ahead of January 2023, while takeaway and click-and-collect revenues were down 5%. Combined order numbers fell 2% year-on-year.

Deliveries now account for 11 pence in every pound spent with restaurant groups, CGA by NIQ’s research shows. Takeaways attract 4 pence in the pound, while eat-in sales are worth 85 pence.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “While 4% growth is not spectacular, eight months of year-on-year increases do indicate welcome stability in the delivery and takeaway sector. Achieving decent profits on these sales, especially via third-party platforms, remains challenging, but consistency in the balance of at-home and eat-in trading is at least helping groups to plan operations with more confidence. They will be hoping that recent disruption to deliveries from staff strikes at leading providers will not compromise orders for long.”