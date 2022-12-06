Christmas Campaign to Save Hospitality Supported by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Share Tweet Share Email

Greater Manchester’s ‘Give the Gift of Going Out’ initiative has now been joined by over 130 restaurants and bars across the city-region and has been publicly backed by Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Launched by Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester’s Night Time Economy Adviser, the initiative aims to support the city-region’s hospitality industry by encouraging the public to support their favourite restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and live gig venues by gifting family and friends a night out this Christmas.

With less than 20 days until Christmas, venues joining the campaign and offering gift vouchers or deposit bookings now include the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse, The Laundrette in Chorlton, Food Sorcery, The Fox Pub & Kitchen in Urmston, Seven Brothers and Wythenshawe’s Firbank Pub.

Backing the campaign, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “It’s fair to say that local businesses in Greater Manchester haven’t had an easy ride in the past couple of years, and these winter months will be no different.

“Despite this, we know they will continue to brighten up our towns and cities over the winter period, and give a warm welcome to visitors from far and wide. A voucher for a meal, a drink out or another experience in one of our city-region’s great hospitality venues, is not just a great gift idea for your friends and family this festive season, it is also helping to support Greater Manchester’s local businesses into January and the New Year.”

Sacha Lord, who is leading the campaign, said, “Even if you don’t want to buy a voucher, just saying to a loved one on Christmas Day ‘I’m going to take you for a meal on such and such a date’ will be a gift they remember and cherish.

“The whole reason for this campaign is to save the hospitality sector we love so much here in Greater Manchester. Operators are taking on so much debt from the current economic turbulence and historic Covid worries that come next year, we’re at risk of losing our favourite independent venues.

“We need the family-run business, the ones that know your name when you walk in, that know what drink you like, so please don’t buy that unwanted gift for your aunty or uncle, buy them a gift voucher or book a meal and support your local independents this Christmas.”

To celebrate their own involvement in the campaign, Altrincham’s Gran Ts coffee house launched a ‘Love Actually’ style Christmas advert on Sunday, saying “We’re super excited to be a part of this amazing campaign and want to thank everyone for supporting local businesses”. The venue is offering a free tote bag with every voucher bought.

The general public can view all venues taking part in the Christmas initiative at www.givethegiftofgoingout.com, or by looking out for dedicated posters in venue windows.