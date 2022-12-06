Price of Pint Could Reach £20 Warns CAMRA

Share Tweet Share Email

The price of a pint may reach a staggering £20 or we could see a wave of pub closures if the government’s energy support will is not extended to the hospitality sector.

Responding to research published by Frontier Economics (on behalf of the British Beer and Pub Association) which concludes that pubs and breweries will be forced to close their businesses if they do not receive help with energy bills beyond April 2023, Chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale Nik Antona said:

“This report clearly shows just how the perfect storm of rising costs, soaring energy bills and customers tightening their belts is putting the future of the UK’s beloved locals – and the breweries that serve them – at risk.

“Without help, pubs will be operating at a 20% loss which is frankly unsustainable. Pubs, clubs, breweries and cider producers are in an impossible position. If the Government doesn’t extend support with energy costs when the current scheme finishes in April next year, we expect to see massive price hikes or pub closures to stem the costs.

“Just this weekend we have seen even more small brewers shutting up shop. This has devastating effects on consumer choice. Pubs are cornerstones of our communities, bringing people together and helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation. We can’t risk thousands of our locals closing for good because they can’t afford to pay their energy bills.

“That’s why CAMRA is calling on the Government to commit – now – to extending energy bill support for hospitality businesses beyond April to save our locals.”