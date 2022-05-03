Cider on Show Throughout the Month of May

Share Tweet Share Email

Beer and cider lovers are coming together to celebrate and promote cider and perry over the month of May to tie in with the orchards coming into bloom ahead of the October harvest.

The Campaign for Real Ale has unveiled a new cider and perry producer map to encourage beer and cider drinkers to seek out and sample this beverage as part of its ‘Cider Month’ celebrations.

CAMRA is also sharing the following new resources on its Learn & Discover platform over the month of May to help consumers learn more about this fantastic drink:

• Part three of Bill Bradshaw’s series on “bringing cider to the table”

• An in-depth look at the industry, with profiles of some of the UK’s most exciting cider makers and their products

• A “guide to cider faults” by Susannah Mansfield

• New content from Rachel Hendry on “Cider varietals”

• The CAMRA Podcast Pubs. Pints. People. features Temperance Street Rhubarb Cider in its ‘Ale & Steam’ episode, out 4 May, which is made in a railway arch in Manchester City Centre.

• CAMRA’s guide to trips, training and events to help consumers take their cider knowledge to the next level.

There is plenty of material already available on the platform to help consumers learn more about their favourite drink, freely accessible* at https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/

Local CAMRA branches are also encouraged to organise events and activities to support cider throughout the month, such as cider trails, guides and pub visits.

In addition, CAMRA’s prestigious “Pomona Award” has opened for submissions, looking to honour a person, group, organisation, idea or concept that has made an outstanding achievement, commitment or contribution to the promotion of real cider or perry. You can make a submission by visiting here.

CAMRA’s Real Ale, Cider and Perry Campaigns Director Gillian Hough said: “The benefits of orchards for our mental health and the environment are vast. Now in May the trees are so beautiful with their crowns of blossoms adorning them. It is also the time when last year’s pressings finish fermenting and will be ready for sampling and sale, so I urge everyone to get out, behold the beauty around us and join in!”

Gabe Cook, aka The Ciderologist and CAMRA’s Campaigner of the Year added: “Cider is deeply rooted in the history and tradition of the British Isles but is also undergoing the most fabulous modern revival. Many people don’t realise that cider has a huge range of styles, flavours and occasions, just like beer, so there’s really a cider or perry out there for everyone. I hope everyone will take part in Cider Month this May and discover a new favourite drink at the bar.”

Cider Month coincides with CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which seeks to encourage pub-going throughout the warmer months. To discover events and activities taking place near you, simply visit https://summerofpub.camra.org.uk/