The NTIA & the Drinks Trust Partner to Launch 24/7 Mental Health Support for Night Time Economy Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The Drinks Trust, the drinks industry charity, has partnered with Night Time Industries Association within the UK which challenges mental health stigma within the Night Time Economy, to provide mental health support services to the sector by accessing The Drinks Trust’s 24/7 helpline.

The Night Time Economy has been at the sharpest end of the pandemic, with many businesses closed permanently or overburdened with debt, and workforce losing primary sources of income which has a direct impact on families and communities.

As the industry reopens and adjusts to the new normal, we are starting to see the true impact of the human element of this crisis.

One in three nightclubs and night time economy businesses closed for good, and escalating cost inflation impacting customers and businesses, there is a long road to recovery and still uncertainty for the future.

We have an important part to play in supporting the people within our industry..

The Campaign is Supported by Electronic Music Artists across the UK inclusing Fat Boy Slim, Jaguar, Yousef, Archie Hamilton, Graeme Park, Stanton Warriors, Lisa Lashes plus many more…

The Drinks Trust’s confidential helpline was extended last year to a 24/7 support line, with all calls answered by counsellors and clinically trained psychotherapists to help callers receive in the moment support to help them cope more effectively with any personal or work-related problems they may be experiencing.



Nicola Burston, Operations Manager at The Drinks Trust said: “We are extremely pleased to have partnered with the Night Time Industries Association and to extend our helpline services to their stakeholders. Through this association, we aim to extend the message of our services to even more people who are suffering from any form of mental health difficulty and don’t know where to turn to. The Drinks Trust, as NTIA, is fully committed in removing the stigma surrounding mental health, so please, if you are not feeling okay get in contact with our helpline. You are really not alone in this.”

Michael Kill, CEO NTIA said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with The Drinks Trust in the Launch of the Drinks Trust Helpline services to the Night Time Economy. It is vitally important that we support our people as we start to recover, and build back to pre pandemic business levels. We continue to support and assess the true human impact of this crisis, but the most important message is that people undersatdn they are not alone in this.”

The Free 24/7 helpline is available on 0800 9154610, by contacting helpline@drinkstrust.org.uk or by sending “Hi” on Whatsapp to 00 353 8