CIEH Safe Food Conference To Address Increasing Challenges For Hospitality And Hood Businesses Operators

Share Tweet Share Email

The challenges of managing supply and demand post-Brexit and the implications of mandatory calorie labelling are among the hot topics that will be served up at The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health’s (CIEH) Safe Food Conference next month.

The online conference on 11 and 12 November 2021, delivered in partnership with UKHospitality and the Institute of Food Science + Technology (IFST), will assess the latest developments in food safety standards and management.

With 99% of hospitality businesses currently experiencing supply chain issues*, and concerns of food waste, calorie labelling, climate change and food security keeping many operators awake at night, the event will be a welcome support to the sector.

To help businesses navigate their way forward, the two half-day conference has been designed to assess the innovative ways in which businesses are having to manage food safety in challenging conditions.

The conference will commence with an overview of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, before looking at the government’s plans to support business recovery and rebuild the hospitality industry. After tackling the supply chain issue, a session will then explore the implications of the impending introduction of mandatory calorie labels, which will come into effect from April 2022.

Eleanor Morris, special advisor for hospitality and food service at WRAP and Carol Wallace, professor of food safety management systems at the University of Central Lancashire will complete day one with their respective talks on sustainability and food safety.

Day two of the conference will commence with a session from Kate Nicholls OBE, chief executive of UKHospitality, who will discuss how COVID-19 has changed the hospitality landscape. The Guild of Fine Food’s Karen Price will then guide attendees through food retail’s intricate Code of Practice before joining a panel discussion on the challenges and rising concerns of food fraud.

Kate Thompson, CIEH Director Wales, said: “Throughout the course of the pandemic, the food industry has undoubtedly faced many challenges. Despite ongoing pressures associated with the supply chain and workforce, those working with food have a duty to maintain food safety standards. Our Safe Food conference is an excellent opportunity to find out about new developments and future challenges in the food safety landscape.”

To find out more about the Safe Food Conference and to register your attendance, visit: https://www.cieh.org/events/2021/headline-conference/cieh-safe-food-conference/