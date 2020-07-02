Clink Prisoner Hospitality Training Programme Delivers “Outstanding Return”

The Clink Charity’s prisoner training programme delivers an ‘outstanding return on investment’, says an Economic Impact Analysis conducted by volunteers at RBB Economics and published today by Pro Bono Economics.

The analysis also reveals sthat for every £1 invested in training and helping offenders into jobs on release, The Clink is likely to generate at least £4.80 back to the prison service, Government and society in reduced reoffending rates.

Lord Gus O’Donnell, Chair of Pro Bono Economics notes: “Currently, reoffending by former prisoners costs the taxpayer £18.1 billion every year, but just one in five inmates receive any support in preparation for their return to society. Without effective rehabilitation, nearly one in three of the 80,000 people in prison will reoffend, and the outcomes are adverse, costly and chronic, such as reduced earnings and increased demands on government benefits and criminal justice services.

“This analysis of the Clink’s Charity’s scheme highlights the economic potential that lies in reskilling inmates. They derive significant economic benefit from re-building their lives in a purposeful way – as do other taxpayers and the rest of society. Not only does this economic analysis pinpoint the value of this type of rehabilitation in prisons, it plays a role in commissioning decisions.”

Finlay Scott, chairman of The Clink Charity, adds: ‘The incredible work carried out by The Clink has long been held in high regard by the MoJ; the report demonstrates the clear advantages when commissioning this style of programme within prisons. Providing skills and employment, we see The Clink not only providing an important workforce for the future but reducing the prison population permanently, saving millions as a result.

“Continued investment into this important service is essential and the RBB Economics report delivers that message back to Government at a time where public finances are under even greater strain.”

Working in partnership with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) for the last 10 years, The Clink Charity’s integrated programme works with men and women in prison, providing training and education that is proven to significantly reduce the chances of prisoners re-entering the prison system.

The Charity has invested over £5m to date of philanthropic grants and donations to build its training restaurants and gardens in prisons since opening its doors 10 years ago. Today’s report estimates the savings of £37m to the taxpayer during The Clink’s tenure.

The Clink’s five step integrated programme (Recruit, Train, Support, Employ, Mentor) works with men and women in prison who have 6 to 18 months left to serve. The programme goes beyond the sentence, continuing to work post release for a minimum of 12 months to help them secure accommodation and full-time employment. The Clink Charity integrated training and support programme is the most effective way of transforming lives of prisoners and Clink graduates. The benefits are not just limited to those taking part; impacting their families and victims of crime and society as a whole by reducing crime rates and encouraging meaningful employment.

Today’s report shows that the approach taken by The Clink Charity is able to deliver a four-fold return on investment at a time when reoffending rates are estimated to cost the taxpayer £18.1 billion per annum.

The Clink Charity will be investing further in 2020 with their third Clink Gardens project planning to open at HMP Styal, Cheshire later this year.

To find out more about The Clink Charity and its prisoner training initiatives please visit www.theclinkcharity.org