Colchester Pubwatch Celebrates National Pubwatch of the Year Award with Visit from Local MP Pam Cox

Share Post Share Email

Colchester Pubwatch welcomed local MP Pam Cox to its latest meeting to celebrate the scheme being named National Pubwatch of the Year.

National Pubwatch is a voluntary organisation, which supports over 800 Pubwatch schemes across the UK, and works to promote safe, secure and social drinking environments in all licensed premises throughout the UK.

The prestigious award, judged by members of the National Pubwatch Committee, recognises local Pubwatch groups that demonstrate outstanding commitment to creating safe, welcoming drinking environments for both customers and staff.

Colchester Pubwatch was honoured for its proactive, collaborative approach to supporting the night-time economy. The committee praised its strong partnership work with Essex Police, the Colchester Business Improvement District, and Colchester City Council, as well as its forward-thinking initiatives to enhance safety and reduce crime.

During her visit Pam Cox joined members of the Pubwatch for one their regular meetings, where they discussed the key issues facing Colchester’s night-time economy and the ongoing challenges for the pub sector.

Andy Starr, chair of Colchester Pubwatch, said: “We thank Pam Cox MP for reaching out to our group to celebrate winning National Pubwatch of the Year.

“Our members work tirelessly to make the fun happen on a night out with guest safety top of the agenda.”