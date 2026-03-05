Shepherd Neame Reopens The Hoop and Grapes, Following a £1.8m transformation

Share Post Share Email

A transformation of Shepherd Neame’s historic Farringdon pub, The Hoop and Grapes, was officially celebrated by hundreds of guests at a grand opening.

The Independent family brewer and pub company has invested £1.8 million in restoring the Grade II-listed landmark, which had been closed since 2020 during redevelopment of the surrounding area.

Jonathan Neame then addressed the assembled guests, speaking with pride about the restoration of the pub, which dates back to 1721 and stands on land which was once part of St Bride’s Church burial ground, close to Fleet Street.

“What we have done here is to bring out the fantastic character of this historic building,” he said. “Its original features have been carefully restored, with traditional craftsmanship including a hand-painted ceiling mural and handcrafted stained glass. The Hoop and Grapes is an iconic London landmark, and our aim with this investment is to ensure it will thrive for years to come.”

Noting its links to illicit ‘Fleet Marriages’ associated with nearby Fleet Prison, he added: “This is the Gretna Green of the City if you like!”

The first official pint was pulled by The Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, who blessed the pub with a prayer written by St Bridget of Kildare, known in English as St Bride.

He said: “This historic pub, like St Paul’s Cathedral, has remained an enduring presence in the life of the City of London for centuries, welcoming generations of Londoners and visitors alike. I’m delighted to celebrate a landmark that continues to serve and strengthen our community, and to pull its first pint!”

Jonathan Neame also presented a donation of £1,000 to Kali Hamerton-Stove, co-founder of The Glasshouse, a charitable organisation based in Kent that supports female ex-offenders with horticultural education and employment. She said: “This will help us provide more training for women in prison who are working hard to get a second chance.”