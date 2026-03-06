Hugh Fearnley‑Whittingstall Joins St Austell Brewery for St Piran’s Day Celebration

Share Post Share Email

St Austell Brewery welcomed acclaimed chef, broadcaster and sustainability campaigner Hugh Fearnley‑Whittingstall to its head office today (Thursday 5th March) as part of a special St Piran’s Day event celebrating Cornwall’s rich food and drink culture.

Hosted in partnership with the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, the event brought together 40 producers, growers, businesses, charities and suppliers from across the county to showcase the creativity that defines the region’s culinary identity.

Hugh took part in an in conversation ‘fireside’ chat, where he discussed his long-standing passion for sustainable food systems, the importance of local produce, and highlights from his career. Guests also joined a Q&A session and had the opportunity to network with fellow Cornish producers while sampling a range of locally made products.

Commenting on the event and conversations, Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall, said: “It was brilliant to be in Cornwall today on St Piran’s Day with so many local growers, makers and suppliers. Great food is always rooted in great stories. When you know where your food comes from – who grew it, caught it or made it – it creates a much deeper connection to what’s on your plate. Cornwall has an incredible natural larder, and when we source locally and responsibly, we’re not just supporting producers, we’re protecting the landscapes and ecosystems that make this place so special – and what better day to pay homage.

”Whenever we talk about food, we should also be talking about nature – how we farm, fish and grow in ways that protect biodiversity and build a more resilient food system. There’s real optimism in that conversation, particularly as innovation and new thinking open up smarter, more regenerative ways of producing food for the future.”

Jak Yelland-Hill, Food Procurement Manager, St Austell Brewery: “Cornwall is home to some of the most talented producers and exceptional ingredients in the country, and we’re incredibly proud to have strong, long lasting relationships with our suppliers across our heartland.

“A strong local supply chain is vital for quality, resilience and sustainability. Events like this help reinforce the importance of our suppliers and St Piran’s Day is a perfect moment to celebrate the Cornish producers who help us deliver quality across our pub menus and ensure our wholesale drinks range continues to reflect the very best of the region.”

John Brown, Chief Executive, Cornwall Chamber, said: “Cornwall’s food and drink sector is built on people, place and pride – and telling those stories matters more than ever. When local businesses champion one another and share their successes, it raises the profile of the whole supply chain and strengthens our regional economy.

“Events like this create space for curiosity, collaboration and conversation about the future – from food security to regenerative farming and biodiversity. There is a real sense of momentum and optimism across the sector, and by continuing to learn from one another and tell our stories locally, we can drive positive, long term change for Cornwall.”