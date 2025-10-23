Colchester Pubwatch Wins Top Accolade At Prestigious House Of Lords Event

Share Post Share Email

Colchester Pubwatch has been awarded the top accolade of the National Pubwatch of the Year at a prestigious ceremony, sponsored by pub chain JD Wetherspoon, at the House of Lords.

Two Pubwatches – Newcastle City Centre and Padstow – were awarded highly commended.

Colchester Pubwatch was rewarded for its proactive and forward-thinking approach to managing the night-time economy, including its partnership work with the Police, Business Improvement District and Colchester City Council.

Andy Starr, chair of Colchester Pubwatch, said: “Thank you National Pubwatch. Winning this award is a huge honour and is recognition of the teamwork and commitment shown by everyone involved in Colchester Pubwatch.

“Our aim is to make the City of Colchester a safe and welcoming place for all. This award celebrates the dedication of our members who work as conduits between authorities, licensees and many partners to ensure a safe night out for everyone.”

During the event Rita King was awarded the National Pubwatch Award of Merit, in recognition of her professionalism and commitment in supporting the pub and hospitality sector and her efforts to raise standards and promote partnership working.

An Award of Merit recognises the contribution of individuals to the safety of the late-night economy.

King currently works as Honorary Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, a role she has held since November 2022.

She also previously worked as deputy director of Pubs and Leisure at the British Beer and Pub Association; Local Partnerships Director at the Portman Group and joint Chief Executive of the Safer Business Network.

Rita King said: “It is a great honour to receive the National Pubwatch Award of Merit and I would take this opportunity to thank the National Pubwatch Committee. I am proud to have worked with National Pubwatch throughout my career and have seen first-hand the hugely positive contribution that local Pubwatches make to their local communities.”

She added: “My six years at the Portman Group working with National Pubwatch and other industry supported schemes on the Local Alcohol Partnerships Group were among the most rewarding of my career and I am pleased to continue to support them through my work with the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.”

National Pubwatch chairman Steve Baker OBE said:

“It has been an honour to celebrate the winners and finalists at this awards event in the House of Lords.

“The National Pubwatch of the Year Award is so important in recognising the hard work of local Pubwatches, their members and individuals. Colchester Pubwatch is a deserving recipient with a leadership that fosters partnership working and supports a safer night-time economy.”

“It is a privilege to recognise Rita King who works tirelessly for the pub sector, has been committed to the safety of the evening economy and is a great supporter of National Pubwatch.”

He added: “We would also like to thank JD Wetherspoon for all its support for National Pubwatch and the awards.”

Wetherspoon has been a supporter of National Pubwatch since its inauguration in 1997. Its pubs are involved in 532 Pubwatch schemes across the country.

Wetherspoon’s legal director, Nigel Connor, said:

“This year has again seen some fantastic entries which reflect the strength and importance of Pubwatches throughout the United Kingdom in helping create safe towns and cities.

“Colchester Pubwatch is a worthy winner and congratulations to everyone involved in the scheme. This is our sixth year of sponsorship of the awards and Wetherspoon is pleased to be able to help recognise the work done by all Pubwatch members as well as the authorities who co-operate with them through our continued support.”