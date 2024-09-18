Commonwealth Games Can Benefit Glasgow Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

The Scottish government has agreed to stage a scaled-down version of the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be hosted by Glasgow.

The Australian state of Victoria was originally chosen to stage the games but withdrew as host due to rising costs.

Australian authorities have promised “a multi-million pound investment” to help finalise the deal.

Health and Sport Minister Neil Gray held talks with Commonwealth Games Australia on Monday to discuss funding, and received the assurances the Scottish government were looking for.

It has now written to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to officially back a “a scaled back, but high-quality” event which will see 10 sports take place across four venues in the city.

The event will promote Glasgow on the world stage and provide a massive boost to cities economy UKHospitality Scotland said.

Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, said:

“It’s great news that the Commonwealth Games is returning to Glasgow in 2026. The city delivered an outstanding event in 2014, widely acknowledged as one of the best ever, and it’s poised to do so once again.”

“The Games will deliver an economic boost to Glasgow, as well as creating opportunities to promote the city’s attractions over the next few years as it prepares to welcome visitors from across the world.”

“Hospitality businesses can benefit from these opportunities, and the increased footfall the event will deliver, helping them invest and create more jobs.”

“A vital feature of delivering any major event is legacy, so it is imperative that Glasgow City Council works with our businesses to look at how the city can maximise the economic and reputational benefits of being host.”