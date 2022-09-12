Community Pub Hero Awards Open for Entries

Share Tweet Share Email

PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards are returning with new categories designed to reward licensees and, for the first time, pub regulars, who go the extra mile to support their local communities, charities and worthy causes.

The competition is organised by PubAid with sponsorship once again from Matthew Clark and support from the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group. Entries are open now on the PubAid website with a closing date of 31 October.

This year, pubs can choose to enter either a Community Support or Charity Fundraising category, and nominate one of their regulars for their contribution to the pub’s activities, to become a Community Hero Regular. Pubs can enter themselves via a brief form on the PubAid website, while pub companies are welcome to nominate their licensees and MPs are encouraged to suggest worthy pubs in their constituencies.

After the closing date, judges will review entries received and publish shortlists for each category. All finalists will be invited, with their MP, to attend a reception in London, where the overall winners will be announced.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan said: “We’re delighted to be running the Community Pub Hero Awards again and recognising pubs who are providing much-needed support for their local communities and charities.

“We’re also pleased to be introducing the new Community Regular Hero award; we know that pub fundraising and other community support activities are often driven by an enthusiastic individual or group of stalwarts. It seems only right to share the limelight with them.”

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said:

“These awards are a great opportunity for MPs to celebrate how landlords in their constituencies provide vital support, either through fundraising for charities or other help for those in need locally. Over 60 MPs across the country came forward with nominations last year and we hope to see a similarly enthusiastic response this time.”

THE CATEGORIES

Community Support Hero: recognising licensees who help their communities. Many pubs offered vital support during lockdown: delivering supplies or cooking hot meals for vulnerable residents, or keeping people connected through online quizzes or chats. If your pub is a ‘good neighbour’ to your local community, then this award is for you!

Charity Fundraising Hero: recognising pubs who support charities and other good causes through fundraising. This can be through a collection tin on the bar, charity events ranging from quizzes or auctions through to fun days, or sponsored challenges by the licensee, team members or pub customers.

Community Hero Regular: recognising an individual or group of customers who help the pub’s fundraising efforts or its work to support the community. They often take on thankless tasks for little reward, so if you have a loyal regular who has helped your pub to help others locally, then nominate them for this award.