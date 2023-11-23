Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £250,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Spinners in Leigh, a local community pub reopened on Thursday 16th November following a combined investment of £250,000 from the UK’s leading community pub company, Admiral Taverns and experienced licensees, Karen and Naomi Baird. The investment has enabled the licensees to

breathe a new lease of life into the pub, cementing it as a community pillar.

The pub has undergone a major transformaIon inside and out. Internally, the pub will feature a new look and feel, including two brand-new bars, flooring and furniture throughout. Outside, the Spinner’s beer garden which seats up to 50 people, has been redeveloped with new fesIve lighIng and furniture.

At the helm of the Spinners, is mother and daughter duo, Karen and Naomi Baird. The family also run the Royal Oak in Boothstown, another pub owned by Admiral Taverns, providing them with impressive knowledge of the surrounding area and community. This combined with their experience in the hospitality industry – which spans to nearly 60 years collectively – gives them the tools and knowhow to create a family-friendly social hub for everyone to enjoy.

Naomi Baird, Manager of the Spinners commented: “Opening night was fantastic, it was great to welcome back all the new and old customers – the support we’ve had so far has been amazing. We can’t believe the results of the refurbishment; it looks beVer than we ever imagined.

“We have exciting plans to ensure the pub thrives within the community and we want to create a social hub that is welcome to everyone, from families and children, to couples. We will also be looking to support the community wherever we can, as well as local causes.”

The pub celebrated the reopening with a weekend packed of entertainment, including live music and drag act performances, as well as plenty of live sports for customers to enjoy.

Kelly Kerr, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns added: “I’d like to thank Karen and Naomi for all their hard work in bringing the refurbishment to life – the results are truly fantastic. They both have a very clear vision to ensure the pub sits at the heart of the community, offering residents with a tradiIonal community pub that everyone feels welcome at. On behalf of Admiral Taverns, I wish them every success for the future, and I would recommend anyone in the area to pay them a visit.”