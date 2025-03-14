Community Rallies Round To Save 17th Centre Pub Despite Change In Government Policy

Share Post Share Email

A community is rallying round to save one of Wiltshire’s best-known pubs renowned for its craft ales and aims to sell shares soon to buy and renovate it.

The picturesque Ivy Inn at Heddington has been closed for months after current owners Wadworth Brewery put it up for sale in July 2024.

The closure of the 17th Century thatched-roofed inn sparked an instant community response and a group called Friends of The Ivy was quickly set up to save it. The pub is listed as an ‘asset of community value’ until 2029 which makes it highly unlikely anyone can apply for a change of use for it to be turned into houses or anything else.

The Friends have a share scheme just about ready to go where people can invest a minimum of £100 in the pub but they need to have struck a deal first with Wadworth’s over the sale and negotiations are ongoing.

The Friends need to overcome several hurdles, not least the Labour Government’s decision to halt the Community Ownership Fund, a scheme which fund-matched the amount communities raise to save their local pubs by transforming them into community hubs … exactly like the Friends of The Ivy want to do.

Friends chairman, retired GP Dr Paul Moyle-Harris, said: “The Government’s decision to end the Community Ownership Fund is a big blow, making life far harder for us and for other groups nationwide trying to save community pubs.

“In many cases the Fund provided half the cost to buy these pubs and turn them into real community hubs and we know of a couple that received £300,000 under the scheme which has been an absolute game-changer for them.

“That kind of money would, more or less, have bought The Ivy and then we could have concentrated solely on the renovation so it’s a big loss, but we have a never-say-die spirit here in Wiltshire and will battle on through. There are only 400 community pubs in the country, it’s clear people love them as the heartbeat of their communities and it’s vital they are saved.

“When we did a survey in 2024 about saving the pub we had an 87% response rate which is, in itself, phenomenal but 91% who responded said they rated a village pub as important or very important and half of them said they wanted to see live music in The Ivy once it’s reopened.

“The Government can still help community pubs in other ways such as not charging alcohol duty on pubs owned and run by the community or not implementing the National Insurance rate rises in them. These pubs are owned by the people for the people which is why our slogan is Real Community, Real Ales, Real Wiltshire.”

The pub needs major renovation work included fully rewiring, replumbing and significant work on the drains and damp-proofing along with major improvements to the kitchen and toilets. It will mean a considerable investment over £225,000 once the pub is bought.

The Friends are now setting up a Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme. Under this, people who invest £10,000 or more will get a 50% reduction in their tax bill the same year. That means if they buy shares worth £10,000 in the pub they’ll get £5,000 knocked off their tax bill in that tax year. Other tax incentives could then follow.

People investing under £10,000 will be eligible for a 33% tax rebate under a similar scheme called the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

Dr Moyle-Harris added: “We’re a very committed community group poised and ready for action to not only save The Ivy but to turn it into something special. Going back in time, it had a phenomenal reputation throughout Wiltshire, so much so that people travelled from Salisbury and Bath and had to book a month in advance for Sunday lunch.

“We are here to reinstate that reputation and restore The Ivy as a destination pub for people from across Wiltshire and further afield. It’s set in brilliant countryside surrounded by walks and cycle rides … it’s the perfect place for the quintessential English pub.”

Dr Moyle-Harris added: “There is a great deal of enthusiasm to save The Ivy and turn it into the very epicentre of the community but, ultimately, we will need money to do it.

“We know it will take time to save The Ivy but we are determined to see it through and know it will be well worth all the time and effort in the end.”