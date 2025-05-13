Marston’s Reports Strong Interim Performance, Signals Confidence for Year Ahead

Share Post Share Email

Marston’s PLC, the well-known pub operator behind over 1,300 venues across the UK, has released a robust set of interim results that underline a positive start to the year – and offer a strong signal of momentum heading into the summer.

In the 31 weeks leading up to 3rd May 2025, like-for-like sales across Marston’s managed pub estate rose by 2.9%. Encouragingly, the group saw an even sharper upswing in the five weeks following the end of the reporting period, with like-for-like growth accelerating to 10.5%.

Despite around £50 million in disposals during the previous financial year, Marston’s reported total revenues of £427.4 million – broadly flat year-on-year (H1 2024: £428.1 million). However, underlying pub operating profit climbed significantly, increasing by over 20% to reach £63.3 million (H1 2024: £52.7 million), attributed to stronger trading, enhanced operational efficiency, and a continued focus on cost controls.

Crucially, the company returned to profitability at the pre-tax level, with an underlying profit before tax of £19 million compared to a small loss of £0.2 million in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Justin Platt credited the strong first-half performance to Marston’s refined pub operating model, ongoing investment in unique venue formats, and advances in its digital transformation agenda.

“This half has been about momentum, and our focus on delivering memorable guest experiences through a refreshed pub strategy is paying off,” Platt commented. “We’re leveraging technology, developing our brands, and most importantly, providing great hospitality in communities across the country.”

Marston’s has also ramped up its event-led engagement strategy, using high-profile partnerships and seasonal occasions to draw in guests. Highlights from the first half include a collaboration with the film Paddington in Peru, and the launch of the “Cool Hand Cup” darts competition featuring current world number one and reigning world champion Luke Humphries.

Mother’s Day 2025 was a standout occasion, with food sales up 17% and drinks sales up 22% compared to the previous year. Over 60,000 roasts were served across the estate and sparkling wine sales were up 6%. The early May Bank Holiday also saw strong trade, with more than a million pints of draught beer poured.

Additionally, Marston’s recently launched a limited-edition food collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd. Their “Best Ever Pub Pies” have been a hit, with more than half of the initial 12-week run selling through in just the first few weeks.

Looking ahead, the business remains optimistic. “We’re entering the summer months with real confidence,” said Platt. “Our teams continue to deliver exceptional service and hospitality, and we’re seeing that reflected in both our sales and guest satisfaction scores.”