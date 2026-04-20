Cool Hand Cup Grand Final Hits the Bullseye

Share Post Share Email

Photo Credit Marstons

The Grand Final of Marston’s Cool Hand Cup brought together some of the best amateur darts teams from across the UK for a thrilling night of competition, culminating in last week’s dramatic finale at The Boundary in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

After months of darts action in local Marston’s pubs across the country, 65 players from 16 finalist teams earned their place in the Grand Final, competing for national bragging rights, a £10,000 cash prize, and the ultimate honour – the chance to take on former darts world champion Luke ‘Cool Hand’ Humphries.

Held on Friday 10 April, the event celebrated the very best of pub darts, with passionate crowds creating an electric atmosphere throughout the night, as teams went head-to‑head in traditional 501 darts, battling through heats, quarter‑finals and semi‑finals before reaching a tense final showdown.

In a nail-biting final against Barlow’s Babes from Wales, the score was tied at three legs apiece before The Dog’s Bollogs, representing The Dog and Partridge pub in the West Midlands, held their nerve to secure victory.

Ending the night in style, the deserving champions were presented with the Cool Hand Cup trophy and a cheque for £10,000, before stepping up to face Luke Humphries himself, to bring the 2026 tournament to a fitting close.

John Green, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “It’s been a real pleasure bringing the Cool Hand Cup back again for the second year to over 500 of our pubs in partnership with Luke Humphries. By inviting teams to enter together this year, we’ve seen how darts and pub culture can bring people together on a huge scale, with more than 11,000 people taking part across the UK.

“The Grand Final was an incredible evening, with a fantastic crowd and a brilliant atmosphere throughout. After such a closely fought final, congratulations to The Dog’s Bollogs and to everyone involved for making it a night to remember.”