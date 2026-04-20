Hotels and Venues Urged to Join Sustainability Charter Raising £1m for Local Charities

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Wyboston Lakes Resort is calling on accommodation providers across the UK to support local charities and adopt more sustainable practices by signing the Room2Give Charter and joining the Room2Give initiative. The goal: collectively to raise £1 million for local charities nationwide.

Launched at Wyboston Lakes Resort in January 2025, Room2Give offers guests staying for more than one night the opportunity to choose to support one of three local charities instead of opting for a room clean. By displaying a colour coded door hanger, selecting their preferred charity a donation is made to the Room2Give fund.

In its first year alone, the scheme has raised more than £35,000 for Wyboston Lakes Resort’s chosen charities. But the impact goes far beyond funding alone.

Guests have also helped prevent a substantial amount of carbon emissions. With each room clean typically generating around 2.635kg of CO₂e, the collective action of guests has saved the equivalent of more than 73 tonnes of carbon emissions — the same as:

Driving over 380,000 kilometres in a petrol car

Producing more than 360,000 plastic bottles

Fully charging a smartphone nearly 9 million times

Or, put another way, it would take thousands of trees months to absorb the same CO₂ naturally

These figures show the power of small choices at scale. Room2Give doesn’t just support good causes — it directly reduces environmental impact in measurable, meaningful ways. It’s a win for the community, and a win for the planet.

Louisa Watson, Marketing Director & Sustainability Lead at Wyboston Lakes Resort, said:

“Room2Give has had a hugely positive impact—not just for our local charities, but for our guests and team too. It’s sparked fantastic engagement and interest across the industry, showing how a simple idea can deliver meaningful change.”

“We believe the hospitality and conference sector has a real opportunity to share ideas and collaborate more actively on ESG initiatives. Room2Give is designed to be open, inclusive and replicable. We’re now inviting hotels, venues, serviced apartments and retreats to sign the Room2Give Charter and take up the initiative.”

Room2Give is completely free to adopt, and participating organisations will receive:

Step-by-step implementation and training guides

Support in selecting local charities

Customisable, print-ready guest-facing artwork and signage

Use of the Room2Give logo and branding

Andrew Perolls, CEO of Greengage Solutions said: “Wyboston Lakes Resort’s Room2Give initiative is a fantastic example of how simple, thoughtful actions can deliver meaningful environmental and social impact. By engaging guests directly, they are turning everyday choices into tangible support for local communities.”