Cornish Hospitality Buyers Encouraged to Register for Expowest Cornwall – 3rd & 4th March 2026

Cornwall’s longest-running hospitality trade show, Expowest Cornwall, returns on Tuesday 3rd & Wednesday 4th March 2026, bringing together everything the Duchy’s hospitality sector needs, under one roof.

For more than 40 years, Expowest has been the place where Cornwall’s hospitality businesses – from pubs and hotels to cafés, holiday lets and caterers – source their food, drink, equipment and services. With over 95% of visitors coming from Cornwall, it’s the only trade event built entirely around the needs of local buyers.

Cornwall’s visitor economy is worth over £2 billion a year, supporting more than 50,000 local jobs. With such a vital industry to serve, Expowest Cornwall plays a unique role in helping local businesses discover new suppliers, stay competitive, and stand out from the crowd.

“Expowest is where Cornish hospitality comes to do business,” said Mike Anderson, MD of the show’s organisers, Hale Events. “In just two days, buyers can meet suppliers, compare products, and discover the innovations that will help them thrive in a highly competitive market.”

From the latest food and drink launches to sustainable packaging, kitchen equipment and business services, the event offers local buyers the chance to see, taste, and order everything they need – without leaving the county.

Why Register? Registration takes just five minutes and ensures buyers:

Receive insight and information pre-show.

Gain fast-track access to the show across both days.

Stay up to date with new product launches and exhibitor announcements.

Connect with hundreds of suppliers in one convenient venue.

Maximise their time by planning who to meet before the event.

Event details:

Dates: Tuesday 3rd & Wednesday 4th March 2026.

Venue: Royal Cornwall Events Centre, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE.

Who should register: Hotels, pubs, restaurants, cafés, holiday parks, catering companies and anyone supplying the hospitality trade.

For more information about the show, and to register, visit www.expowestcornwall.co.uk