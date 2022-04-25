Courthouse Restaurant and Bar wins OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award

Share Tweet Share Email

The Courthouse Restaurant and Bar, in the heart of Bolton has been awarded the OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award for 2022, following hundreds of reviews by customers. At the helm is experienced operator, Hurshiv Faldu, with the backing of community pub group, Admiral Taverns, who owns the pub.

The Courthouse is part of Proper Pubs, the Operator Managed platform of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 130 local, community pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Award celebrates the top-rated restaurants across the country, based on feedback from diners. Customers at the Courthouse can enjoy dishes including four different cuts of steaks, burgers, sharing plates, loaded fries, bao buns, salmon and duck dishes. An extensive cocktail list has been created in house with the bar team, which includes options such as Summer Berry Crush and Paradise Punch, which can be enjoyed alongside a two for one offer between 2-7pm all week.

Hurshiv Faldu, operator at the Courthouse, commented: “We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the top restaurants in the area, which is down to all the hard work of the team. I’m very proud of the offering we have created, and it’s even better to receive this award knowing it has come from our customers. We wanted to create a destination venue where customers would travel to visit and we’ve done exactly that.”

The Courthouse also hosts a popular entertainment schedule and is one of the hottest destinations for a night out in the area. It has an array of events, including live music, magicians, fashion shows, stilt walkers and saxophone performances.

Samantha Banks, Operations Manager for North of England at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Hurshiv and the team have developed an outstanding offering at the Courthouse and really deserve this award. Hurshiv has been at the Courthouse for two and a half years and is passionate about putting something back into his community. I’m delighted they’ve recognised this and would thoroughly recommend a visit to the pub if you are in the area.”