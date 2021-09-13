Digital Agency Gives Advice To Hospitality Industry For Surviving In A Post Pandemic World…

Digital agency Curtis Gabriel has created a range of top tips to help hospitality outlets survive and thrive. And now the North-East based company, is aiming to help other venues across the industry grow through digital marketing. Abbie Walker, Head of Social at Curtis Gabriel, said there had never been a more important time for hospitality outlets to up their presence. “We all know that the hospitality industry was one of the most impacted sectors during lockdown,” said Abbie.

“Consumer behaviour has changed and it’s vital that venues recognise that and use digital marketing methods to help attract customers in the immediate future and going forward.” Abbie stresses the importance of creating video content which can be used on Facebook and Instagram Stories and on Instagram Reels. “Utilising video content within a social media strategy is a great way of creating an authentic experience for an audience, showcase your services and your personality as a company, bringing your brand to light online,” she said. Abbie also recommends working with influencers who can help engage audiences and often produce high quality imagery or videography which can be shared with a wider audience. The social media expert also highlights the importance of user generated content – provided by customers or guests who have visited a venue – because this is a third party endorsement which is seen as credible. “User-Generated Content not only generates excellent levels of brand awareness but helps to drive purchasing decisions,” said Abbie. “Many potential customers buy from seeing reviews/positive feedback on experiences so it’s important to spread the word.”