Craft Guild Of Chefs Launch 2021 British Student Culinary Championships

Students across Britain are being encouraged to enter the Craft Guild of Chefs’ prestigious cookery competition, the British Student Culinary Championships (BSCC).

One of the UK’s largest live culinary competitions, the event will take place over two days at Central Bedfordshire College between 26th and 27th October 2021.

The competition was re-branded from Wessex Salon Culinaire in 2020 and retains its long heritage and importance as a key platform for student chefs to gain their first taste of competitive cooking.

Andrew Green, Craft Guild of Chefs CEO comments:

“It’s fantastic to welcome back the British Student Culinary Championships, which is the largest student-based catering competition in the country. The Guild has always been at the forefront of developing and nurturing chef talent and this championship is an important step in that process for our young chefs.”

Competition Director Steve Scuffell adds:

“Now in its 23rd year, the championships are back with live and static categories, and a brand-new food photography class. We know how much these competitions mean to students, and how much they can help in developing career opportunities, so I am delighted we are able to run the event this year.”

The championships include several classes which are judged independently with standards of Gold, Silver and Bronze awarded to those that reach the relevant specification.

Categories and entry forms will be available shortly on the Craft Guild of Chefs’ website.

www.craftguildofchefs.org/competitions