First Minister Mark Drakeford Announces Latest Lifting Of Restrictions In Wales

Outdoor hospitality in Wales is expected to reopen on 26 April, first minister Mark Drakeford has announced, providing coronavirus cases continue to fall.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels in Wales may be able to reopen indoors in time for the Spring Bank Holiday at the end of May.

The Welsh government also said two households could meet indoors from 10 May, if Covid cases remained low.

Travel into and out of Wales from the rest of the UK and Common Travel Area can go ahead from 12 April and hospitality could reopen outdoors from 26 April.

From 3 May, wedding receptions with up to 30 people can take place outdoors. The Welsh Government said the changes, subject to Wales’ public health situation, were part of its “step-by-step” approach of relaxing rules and took account of the now-dominant and highly-infectious Kent strain of Covid-19.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We’re trying to restore the maximum amount of freedom that we can but in a way that doesn’t act as though the public health emergency is over – it’s not.”

In a radio interview Mr Drakeford said: “You see in the pattern a continuation of the step-by-step approach we’ve taken in Wales doing the outdoor activities first because it’s safer to be outdoors.

“But for the first time in the timetable we are now able to set out the first re-openings of indoor activities as well.”

He added: “The presence of the virus in Wales is the lowest in the United Kingdom, the rate of vaccination in Wales is the highest in the United Kingdom.

“On Saturday, we will complete the vaccination offer to everybody in the top nine priority groups, again the first country in the UK to get to that milestone.”