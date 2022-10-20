Craft Union Pub Company Donates Over £37,000 to Local Community Projects Through Its Love Your Local Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

Craft Union Pub Company has donated over £37,000 to local community projects as a part of their ‘Love your Local’ campaign, to bolster funds already raised by individual pubs for good causes in their local communities. The initial fundraising drive took place earlier this year and saw around 430 pubs taking part in fundraising initiatives for local community projects.

These donations have since been added to by the Craft Union Pub Company which pledged to match each pubs’ fundraising amount. Good causes ranged from pre-schools to hospices, Scout groups to community gardens and boxing clubs to football teams. The ‘Love your Local’ Campaign will also be awarding 12 football kits to local grassroots teams at the start of the football season. They will be badged with the Craft Union logo and sponsored by Carling.

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director of Stonegate Group, said:

“The communities in which our pubs operate are as important to us as they are to their residents. Often a local pub sits at the heart of that community. It’s been wonderful to see and hear about all the good causes that these establishments have been fundraising for, and the ways in which they bring people together.

“We are so impressed by everyone involved and their efforts, that we could not be prouder to add to their donations and help deepen the extent of their work even further.”

Back in February, Craft Union Pub Company, which recently won Best Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards, gave Craft Union pubs ‘Love Your Local’ post boxes. This was where customers could fill out a nomination form to put forward community projects that they wanted to receive funding, the winners of which have now had their donations.